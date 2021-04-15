Indiana News

Bedford police officer arrested, charged with official misconduct

Bedford police officer Jeremy Crane was charged with two counts of official misconduct on April 14, 2021. (Provided Photo/ISP)

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A Bedford police officer was arrested and charged with two counts of official misconduct, Indiana State Police said Wednesday.

Jeremy Crane, 38, is charged with one count of false reporting and one count of obstruction of justice.

ISP were contacted after Bedford Chief of Police Terry Moore became suspicious about Crane’s collection of evidence on Oct. 3 in Lawrence County, authorities say. An ISP news release did not provide any further information regarding the arrest. News 8 reached out to the Lawrence County prosecuting attorney after the office was closed.

According to his LinkedIn page, Crane has been with the Bedford Police Department since June 2006.