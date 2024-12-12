Beltone Hearing’s Hear2End Hunger drive raises thousands for food insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Beltone Hearing’s Hear2End Hunger Food Drive wrapped up after a successful month-long campaign in October, and the results are nothing short of impressive.

The initiative aimed to address food insecurity across the community, with Beltone locations in Warsaw, Huntington, and Kokomo leading the charge. By partnering with local organizations, Beltone was able to mobilize resources and raise awareness about the critical issue of hunger.

Christi Reese, a Beltone hearing specialist, was actively involved in the campaign and expressed her enthusiasm about giving back for the first time. “It was such a rewarding experience,” she said. “Just being able to contribute and help out those in need was something I took very seriously. All three locations really came together to make this a successful event.”

Throughout the drive, Beltone not only collected food but also raised awareness within the community. The company leveraged local media, including radio stations, grocery stores, and fire departments, to encourage participation and highlight the importance of the cause.

Reese praised the involvement of the community and the support from various organizations in making the drive possible. “The response from the community was incredible. We had the PCC office girls helping out with outreach, putting up flyers, and making sure everyone knew how they could help.”

As a result of these collective efforts, Beltone locations exceeded their goals, raising thousands of dollars in food and cash donations. In recognition of their dedication, Reese was presented with a $3,500 total check – $500 for the successful food collection and an additional $3,000 for her team’s achievements.

“I’m just so excited and proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Reese said. “It’s amazing to see how much we were able to give back to the community.”

Beltone plans to continue the “Hear2End Hunger” drive in future years, furthering its commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of local families during the holiday season and beyond.

For more information on how you can help, visit your local Beltone location or click here.