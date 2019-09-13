Betting on Boilermakers? Purdue trustees to consider ban on sports betting

Purdue Board of Trustees will discuss a ban on betting on Boilermaker teams by faculty and staff (photo by author)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Purdue University is taking steps to prohibit faculty and staff from wagering on any Boilermaker teams, coaches or athletes.

At its October 10 meeting, the Purdue Board of Trustees will consider a policy, currently being drafted, that would prohibit university employees from wagering on the school’s athletic teams.

Sports gambling became legal in the state of Indiana on September 1, allowing for the placing of bets on many professional and some collegiate sports.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels says the policy is being developed at the urging of several members of the Purdue faculty as well as Purdue’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.

“In that spirit and out of respect for our student-athletes and coaches, we believe this is the right action to take to reduce the potential for any student-athlete to feel compromised, for any implication of profiteering or inside information, or other problems,” said Daniels.

The NCAA already prohibits wagering by certain officials of the university, student-athletes and coaches, among others.

The university says the policy would apply to all faculty and staff across the Purdue system, wherever located and whether employed full time, part-time or on a temporary basis.