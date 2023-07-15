Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Bicyclist killed after being struck by car on Indiana Toll Road

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say a man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on the Indiana Toll Road.

Police have not shared the name or age of the bicyclist yet.

Around 4:05 a.m., state troopers, along with St. Joseph County police and South Bend Fire Department and EMS, were dispatched to a 71.8 mile-marker on a report of a person on a bicycle being hit by a car.

Officers learned through initial investigation that a black 2021 Kia was traveling westbound in the left lane when the man on the bicycle rode from the right shoulder and into the Kia’s path.

The driver of the Kia remained on the scene and worked with investigators. They were uninjured but taken to a nearby hospital for a blood test as required by Indiana law when there is a fatal crash.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Deputy John Durm remembered as...
Local News /
Man dead after single-vehicle crash...
Local News /
Actor, singer and style icon...
Entertainment /
1 dead, 1 critically injured...
International News /
Indiana DNR: Body of 6-year-old...
Indiana News /
Farm fields don’t just feed...
National News /
Heavy rains swamp Northeast again...
National News /
California’s Death Valley sizzles as...
National News /