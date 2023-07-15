Bicyclist killed after being struck by car on Indiana Toll Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say a man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on the Indiana Toll Road.

Police have not shared the name or age of the bicyclist yet.

Around 4:05 a.m., state troopers, along with St. Joseph County police and South Bend Fire Department and EMS, were dispatched to a 71.8 mile-marker on a report of a person on a bicycle being hit by a car.

Officers learned through initial investigation that a black 2021 Kia was traveling westbound in the left lane when the man on the bicycle rode from the right shoulder and into the Kia’s path.

The driver of the Kia remained on the scene and worked with investigators. They were uninjured but taken to a nearby hospital for a blood test as required by Indiana law when there is a fatal crash.