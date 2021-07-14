Indiana News

Big jump in Indiana budget surplus triggering tax refund

Federal Tax Refund with tax folder and stamped envelope. (Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A big jump in Indiana’s state tax collections will result in a refund for taxpayers, although they’ll have to wait for that money. 

State officials announced Wednesday that overall tax revenue grew 14% over the past year as collections bounced back stronger than expected from the COVID-19 pandemic recession. That pushed state government’s cash reserves to a record-high $3.9 billion as of June 30.

That will trigger the state’s automatic taxpayer refund process for the first time since 2012.

Officials say about $545 million will be refunded to taxpayers as a credit on their state tax returns submitted next year. Officials won’t determine the new refund size until later this year when they know the number of 2020 tax Indiana filers.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Going abroad? US government says passport waits top 3 months

National /

Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker to be first woman on cover of ‘NBA 2K’

Sports /

Young children will pay the price if enough US adults don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19, expert says

Vaccine Central /

Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for neighbor’s 2018 murder

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image