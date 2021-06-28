Indiana News

Black bear sighting confirmed by DNR in southwestern Indiana

A black bear was spotted on June 27, 2021, in northeastern Vanderburgh County. (Provided Photo/DNR)

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WISH) — A black bear seen Sunday morning in northeastern Vanderburgh County is the fourth confirmed black bear in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Biologists used photos taken by the landowner to identify the black bear.

“This is Indiana’s fourth confirmed black bear,” said Brad Westrich, DNR mammalogist. “With expanding bear populations in neighboring states, this is expected.”

According to the DNR, black bears are rarely aggressive toward humans.

The department offered this guidance for anyone who sees a black bear: