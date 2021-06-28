Black bear sighting confirmed by DNR in southwestern Indiana

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WISH) — A black bear seen Sunday morning in northeastern Vanderburgh County is the fourth confirmed black bear in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Biologists used photos taken by the landowner to identify the black bear.
“This is Indiana’s fourth confirmed black bear,” said Brad Westrich, DNR mammalogist. “With expanding bear populations in neighboring states, this is expected.”
According to the DNR, black bears are rarely aggressive toward humans.
The department offered this guidance for anyone who sees a black bear:
- Do not feed it.
- Observe it from a distance.
- Do not climb a tree.
- Advertise your presence by shouting and waving your arms and backing slowly away.
- Report bear sightings to the Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife here.