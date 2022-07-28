Indiana News

Blog: Indiana Senate hears amendments to abortion measures after hourslong delay

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, opens the second day of hearings in the Indiana Senate Rules Committee as they take testimony on a Republican proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the latest on the debate in the Indiana Senate on proposals to further restrict the state’s abortion ban:

6:09 p.m.

The Senate is currently debating Senate Bill 2 Special Session, which sets up the Hoosier Families First Fund and is supplemental to the abortion effort. Senate Bill 3, Special Session, which is the Senate’s inflation relief bill, is up next. Senate Bill 1, Special Session, the abortion bill, is third and last.

5:37 p.m. and 5:43 p.m.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist reports the Hoosier Families First Fund would put $45 million toward several items, including the support of the health of pregnant women, pregnancy planning, and the needs of families with children younger than 4. The proposal is part of Senate Bill 2 Special Session. The bill also would increase the adoption tax credit amount you can claim from $1,000 to $10,000. Again, this is a bill Republicans filed that is supplemental to the main abortion measure, Senate Bill 1, Special Session.

5:26 p.m.

Anti-abortion and abortion rights activists are assembled outside the Senate chamber.

Anti-abortion and abortion rights activists are assembled outside the Senate chamber. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

5:25 p.m.

From News 8’s Garrett Bergquist: “Currently discussing supplemental bill that sets up the Hoosier Families First fund. GOP has defeated Dem amendments to increase rent deductions and set a 6 month moratorium on residential utility rate increases”

5 p.m.

After 3½ hours of delays, Indiana Republican legislators started considering amendments on three measures on abortion.

The debate began after days of public division over how tightly the law should cover any exceptions for rape or incest victims. The Republican-dominated state Senate was set to take up possibly dozens of possible amendments to the measures on Thursday, but that debate was delayed GOP senators met privately.

Anti-abortion activists have roundly assailed the Indiana main proposal, Senate Bill 1, Special Session, was too lenient with its exceptions and lacking adequate enforcement measures.

Earlier Thursday, Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor said it was clear Republicans faced problems reaching an agreement, the Associated Press reported.