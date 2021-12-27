Indiana News

Bloodhounds help locate missing 84-year-old on Christmas Day





UNION CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Two bloodhounds, multiple first responders and hundreds of members of the community worked together on Christmas Day to locate a missing 84-year-old eastern Indiana man.

On Saturday morning, a Silver Alert was declared for Allen Jefferis, of Union City, Indiana. Jefferis had gone missing the night before.

Union City requested the assistance of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhound, Chase, and his handler, Sgt. Ryan Musgrave. The city also contacted the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to request help from Deputy Neal Hoard and his bloodhound, Maudie.

Around noon, the bloodhound teams arrived at Jefferis’s residence to assist in the search. The bloodhounds tracked the scent for a quarter of a mile to the area of an old barn.

Members of the search party located Jefferis lying on the ground near the area.

“(He was) laying on the ground in a wooded area near a creek, clothed, wet and, most importantly, alive,” the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Jefferis was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Assisting agencies included the Union City, Indiana, Police Department, the Union City, Indiana, Fire Department, the Union City, Ohio, Police Department, the Union City, Ohio, Fire Department, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, the Randolph County Department of Homeland Security, Randolph Eastern School Corporation, the Lynn Fire Department, the Parker City Fire Department, the Farmland Fire Department, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The agencies were assisted by 300-400 search party volunteers.