Bloomingdale man arrested for child molestation

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Kyle Bloyd
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have arrested a Bloomingdale man for child molestation.

Danny Richmond, 47, was arrested Friday by ISP.

Richmond faces preliminary charges of child molestation with a victim less than 14, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and child molestation. All four charges are felonies.

ISP says the investigation began in October 2021 after information was received from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the allegations occurred in Sullivan County. A warrant was issued for Richmond on Thursday.

Online court records indicate the allegations occurred in 2007 and 2011.

Online records do not yet list a date for an initial court appearance.

