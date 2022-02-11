Indiana News

Bloomington police arrest man for murder after body found in house

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bloomington have arrested a man for a Tuesday murder.

Gary W. O’Bryant, 56, of Bloomington, faces a preliminary charge of murder.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, someone called 911 and said they believed a shooting had taken place at a home in the 900 block of W. Graham Drive. However, the caller could only provide vague information and refused to identify themselves.

Officers went to several homes on W. Graham Drive, but did not find anything suspicious.

A few hours later, investigators spoke with two people who said they had information on the shooting. Police got a search warrant for a home on W. Graham Drive and went there to investigate.

When officers entered the home, they found a man inside who claimed to be napping on the couch.

He was identified as Gary O’Bryant and was taken into custody as officers searched the home.

In one of the bedrooms, officers found the body of a 29-year-old man. The victim had been wrapped in several blankets that were bound with rope.

O’Bryant was interviewed by police and then transported to the Monroe County Jail for the original charges of Dealing in Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Failure to Report a Dead Body. After additional investigation, O’Bryant was also charged with murder.

An autopsy determined the victim died of a gunshot wound. Police are withholding his identity until his family has been notified.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Detective Josh Burnworth at (812) 339-4477.