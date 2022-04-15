Indiana News

Bloomington police make arrests in shooting at middle school

by: WISH Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Police have arrested an 18-year-old Bloomington man in connection with two shootings.

The first shooting happened March 17 in the Crestmont neighborhood. Police say Hachime Abou and two teenagers fired shots at a car. No one was hurt during the shooting.

The second shooting took place April 3. Police say Abou fired shots at three teenagers as they were walking through the Tri-North Middle School parking lot at night.

One of the teenagers was struck in the leg.

Police made arrest for Abou on Thursday. They also arrested two teenagers for the neighborhood shooting, and a teenager that fired shots back in the parking lot shooting.

The Monroe County jail did not immediately respond to a request for Abou’s jail-booking photo.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana Silver Alert: 15-year-old girl missing in Sullivan

Indiana News /

Mental health counselor helps those who lost loved ones in FedEx shooting to carry on

News /

Perry Township student creates multisensory room for Eagle Scout project

News /

Singer, ventriloquist Darci Lynne to bring tour to Indiana

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.