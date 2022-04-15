Indiana News

Bloomington police make arrests in shooting at middle school

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Police have arrested an 18-year-old Bloomington man in connection with two shootings.

The first shooting happened March 17 in the Crestmont neighborhood. Police say Hachime Abou and two teenagers fired shots at a car. No one was hurt during the shooting.

The second shooting took place April 3. Police say Abou fired shots at three teenagers as they were walking through the Tri-North Middle School parking lot at night.

One of the teenagers was struck in the leg.

Police made arrest for Abou on Thursday. They also arrested two teenagers for the neighborhood shooting, and a teenager that fired shots back in the parking lot shooting.

The Monroe County jail did not immediately respond to a request for Abou’s jail-booking photo.