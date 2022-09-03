Indiana News

Bloomington police search for man who sexually assaulted woman in parking garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Bloomington Police Department sent a release Saturday evening about reports of a man who sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman Thursday night.

Police say the suspect is thin and believed to be over six feet tall. They say the woman reported that she was assaulted in a parking garage in the 200 block of North Morton Street just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to a release, the woman told police she had entered the garage from the alleyway in the 200 block of West 6th Street, and walked up the steps to the third floor to look for her vehicle. The woman told police that she noticed a man following her as she walked up the ramp toward the fourth floor. She told police the man grabbed her from behind and tackled her into a parking lot space between two parked vehicles and sexually assaulted her.

(Photos Provided/Bloomington Police Department)

According to a release, the woman yelled for help and heard footsteps approaching, which is when the suspect got up and ran away. Police say the suspect went back down the steps that the woman used to get to the third floor, then ran from the garage heading north across 7th Street.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Detective Jon Muscato at (812) 349-3326.