Blue lights at Tell City festival honor fallen police sergeant

A view of the City Hall in Tell City, Indiana, is shown in an undated photo. Blue lights streamed over the Ohio River city to honor a police sergeant who died in a shootout with a suspect July 3, 2023. (Provided Photo/Tell City Police Department via Facebook)

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Blue lights are streaming over an Ohio River city in Indiana to honor a police sergeant who died in a shootout with a suspect July 3.

Sgt. Heather Glenn, a veteran member of the Tell City Police Department, was fatally shot just before 1 a.m. July 3 in a struggle with Sean Hubert, 34, Indiana State Police said in a news release. After Glenn was shot, officers with the Tell City and Cannelton police departments returned fire and fatally shot Hubert.

The annual Schweizer Fest, which honors the city’s Swiss heritage, will run Thursday through Sunday. As part of the event including music, food and amusement rides, the beams of blue light are illuminating the city during the festival that Glenn attended at least 20 times, says a social medial post from the Tell City Police Department.

The post says, “To honor her service and sacrifice, a bright blue beam of light will be cast over City Hall park as a symbol of her watch over this year’s festivities. In observance of Heather’s love of lights, it is our honor to pay tribute to her in this special way while providing a level of comfort to our officers and fest attendees that she continues to watch over us.”

Concept Sound and Light of Evansville, Indiana, provided the lights.

Tell City, a Perry County city with about 7,400 residents, is about halfway between Evansville and Louisville, Kentucky.