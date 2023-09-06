BMV announces new branch hours across Indiana starting in October

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles logo is displayed. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that it will introduce new branch hours statewide staring in October.

The new branch hours will go into effect Monday, Oct 2. The BMV says this change will allow it to provide services six days a week. The branches will continue to remain closed on Sundays.

The new hours statewide are listed on the official website of the BMV.

Drivers who are too far from a license branch or can’t make it in person can use online services on the official BMV website.

Here are the new hours in the Indianapolis area:

Beech Grove: Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Indianapolis North, South, West Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Wednesday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Lawrence Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Wednesday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Madison Avenue Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Midtown Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.



