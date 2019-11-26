BMV seeks input on driver’s license gender options

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is asking for the public’s input as it considers a new process to allow people to choose the nonbinary option “X” on driver’s licenses.

Since 2009, Hoosiers could change their gender information on their driver’s licenses from male to female or female to male.

Earlier this year, the BMV gave people the nonbinary “X” option for gender.

“Well, we definitely support people being able to be truly represented by the ID they carry. That’s obviously why we carry identification. The rules to get that ID are a little cumbersome, especially if you live in rural Indiana, where maybe you don’t have access to a doctor who can right you a note,” Chris Paulsen, the CEO of the Indiana Youth Group explained Monday.

To make that change today, you must have a certified birth certificate already showing your changed gender or have a doctor sign and return a BMV “physician’s statement of gender change” document.

The new rule would require a person to have their doctor sign a state Department of Health form, wait for confirmation, then take that to the BMV.

A BMV spokesperson said Monday that the goal of the new rule is to make sure the BMV and health department have the same information.

“I do believe there are only 2 sexes, male and female, and that this is still a very new social construct. And there are people coming out of gender dysphoria fluidly,” said Heidi Pezdek of Rushville.

“‘X’, to me, is that going to assist law enforcement? Or to get a loan they’re going to look at that and go ‘What is that?’ That’s not defined, said Joni Harvey of Anderson.

Indiana Legal Services opposes the proposal for different reasons.



“The proposed amendment will result in an unnecessary burdensome process that would target and harm transgender Hoosiers with a disproportionate impact on low-income Hoosiers,” said Megan Stuart of Indiana Legal Services.

Indiana Youth Group is in favor of a process where applicants could verify documents themselves.

“People being able to say who they are and believing us. When I go into the BMV and say I’m female, people don’t say ‘Well, where’s your doctor’s note?'” Paulsen explained.

In September, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill objected to the “X” option, so applications were left on hold.

The BMV will accept written comments until midnight Nov. 25. You can email your comments to BMVLegal@bmv.IN.gov