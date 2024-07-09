Bodies of 2 men, missing for days, recovered from Lake Michigan

A view of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline from Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department via Facebook)

LATEST: Alex Neel, an Indiana conservation officer, shared in a news release issued on July 12, 2024, “The bodies of Eduardo Rivera Jr., 45, and Salvador Lopez, 32, both of Elk Grove, Ill., were recovered this afternoon from Lake Michigan. Both victims were located approximately one and a half miles from where they were last seen on July 5.”

WHITING, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are searching for two men in Lake Michigan after they went missing Friday.

Around 2:40 p.m. CDT Friday, conservation officers from Indiana Department of Natural Resources responded to a report that two people were missing after jumping off a boat near Hammond.

According to a release, officers located the boat 2-1/2 miles off the shore of Whiting and were made aware that an additional man was missing but was wearing a life jacket. The third man was found and released after receiving medical treatment.

Natural Resources says strong winds and high ways interfered with search efforts.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.