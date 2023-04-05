Body discovered in Greene County creek

ELLISTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers recovered the body of a Sandborn man from Black Creek in Greene County, Indiana, about 45 minutes west of Bloomington.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department received a call on March 30 of a fisherman reporting a submerged vehicle under a bridge on County Road 1075 West.

Investigators arrived, and with the assistance of Department of Natural Resources law enforcement divers, were able to pull a fully submerged Chevrolet Avalanche from the creek.

Officers identified the man as 55-year-old David Jones.

Initial investigation revealed that Jones was driving on the county road when the vehicle collided with the bridge while crossing the creek, causing the vehicle to crash into the water.

Investigators have not released an exact cause of death.