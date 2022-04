Indiana News

Body found in Wabash River in Geneva ID’d as Decatur woman

GENEVA, Ind. (WISH) — A body found in the Wabash River was identified Thursday as a 39-year-old woman, Indiana conservation officers say.

The body of Melissa Vickers, 39, of Decatur, was found Tuesday. Authorities were alerted to the river by a 911 call from a passerby.

Vickers was reported missing on March 12.

An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.

The town of Geneva is a two hour drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.