Body found on riverside greenway in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — High river levels may have contributed to the death of a man found dead Thursday afternoon in a tree line along a river path, Fort Wayne police say.

Fort Wayne Police Department was called to a report of a “man down” about 5:20 p.m. Thursday on the River Greenway, also known as the Maumee Pathway, between North Anthony Boulevard and Indiana 930/Coliseum Boulevard. Police say the body was found near Carrington Field in the 700 block of North Coliseum Boulevard.

“At this time, it is unknown how the male died or how he came to arrive at this location, however the recently high river levels are believed to be a factor,” said Officer Daniel Nerzig in a news release issued about 7 p.m. Thursday.

The greenway was closed to pedestrians on Thursday night as the investigation continued.