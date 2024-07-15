Search
Body of 19-year-old recovered from Patoka Lake

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officer boat. (Provided Photo/Indiana DNR)
by: Michaela Springer
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 19-year-old man from Evansville was recovered from Patoka Lake late Sunday afternoon, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says.

The man was identified as Edgar Osbaldo Garcia Herrera.

Indiana Conservation Officers were called to an overlook dam on the lake around 1:45 p.m. on a report that a person went underwater and didn’t resurface.

Divers arrived at the scene, and around 4:30 p.m., found Herrera’s body.

D.N.R. says they were working to gather information on what led up to the incident.

They also wanted to remind the public to always wear a life jacket when around or on the water.

