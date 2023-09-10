Body of Chicago man recovered from Lake Michigan

Search
by: Jay Adkins
WHITING, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a Chicago man was recovered from Lake Michigan Saturday. 

At 4:09 p.m. Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Whiting Lakefront Park in Whiting, Indiana, for a missing person last seen struggling in the water and going under the surface near the boat ramps.

Gerardo Castaneda-Soto, 27, of Chicago, Illinois, was located by the Whiting Fire Department and transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital in East Chicago, where he was pronounced dead.

A cause of death is pending autopsy results.

