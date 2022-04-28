Indiana News

Body of Indianapolis man found two months after falling through ice on Lake Michigan

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Conservation officers say the body of an Indianapolis man has been recovered more than two months after he fell through ice cracks on Lake Michigan.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says they’ve found Bryce Dunfee.

Dunfee, 22, hadn’t been since Feb. 21 when he was walking with a group along an ice shelf at West Beach at Indiana Dunes National Park.

Investigators said the Dunfee fell in as the group headed to shore when the ice began to crack.

His body was found about a half-mile from where he was last seen.