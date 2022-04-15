Indiana News

Body of man with injuries found in woods in Fort Wayne

by: Gregg Montgomery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 63-year-old man was found in woods in Fort Wayne on Thursday night, police say.

A caller to Fort Wayne Police Department said he’d been walking through the woods near McCormick and Birchwood avenues about 7:20 p.m. Thursday when he found the body.

“Although the victim has been identified, we are not releasing his identity until the family has been notified,” said a news release from Officer Paul Meitz, the department’s public information officer.

Police did not immediately know how long the man had been dead. He had injuries to his chest, but the cause of the injuries was not immediately known.

Anyone with information was asked contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, or Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or  info@crimestoppersfw.org. The police also asked neighbors to review home video surveillance and call police if there is any information that might assist in the investigation.

