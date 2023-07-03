Body of missing teenager found in Wabash River

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State conservation officers found the body of a missing teenager in the Wabash River in early Monday morning.

At around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Parke County 911 received a call that a 15-year-old boy disappeared while swimming with a group in the river near Montezuma, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a release.

Indiana Conservation Officers searched the river with divers and sonar and found the boy’s body at around 12:30 a.m. Monday in seven feet of water.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate the teenager died of drowning, Indiana DNR says. His death remains under investigation.