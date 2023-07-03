Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Body of missing teenager found in Wabash River

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officer boat. (Provided Photo/Indiana DNR)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State conservation officers found the body of a missing teenager in the Wabash River in early Monday morning.

At around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Parke County 911 received a call that a 15-year-old boy disappeared while swimming with a group in the river near Montezuma, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a release.

Indiana Conservation Officers searched the river with divers and sonar and found the boy’s body at around 12:30 a.m. Monday in seven feet of water.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate the teenager died of drowning, Indiana DNR says. His death remains under investigation.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Americans should reconsider travel to...
National News /
Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro...
Entertainment /
Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Greg Garrison...
Local News /
Fishers man arrested for drunk...
Crime Watch 8 /
Car crashes into New Hampshire...
National News /
2 formally charged in death...
Crime Watch 8 /
Franklin to honor Trooper Aaron...
Local News /
Clay County residents can call...
Local News /