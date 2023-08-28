Body of Shelbyville man pulled from Parke County’s Raccoon Lake

Photo of conservation officer boat. The body of a Shelbyville man was pulled from Racoon Lake in Parke County on Sunday. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Shelbyville man’s body was recovered from Raccoon Lake in Parke County.

Parke County 911 received a call just after 4 p.m. Sunday that a man had dived into the water from a boat and was being pulled unconscious from the water by other boaters on the north end of Raccoon Lake.

Firefighters and medics arrived and began lifesaving efforts on 64-year-old Dennis Kitsko, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Monday. Kitsko was later pronounced dead by the Parke County coroner.

An autopsy will determine Kitsko’s cause and manner of death.