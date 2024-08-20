Bones found at vacant Fort Wayne home were not human remains

Logo for the Fort Wayne Police Department. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via X)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones that contractors found found during work to shore up a home’s foundation were determined not to be human remains, the Fort Wayne Police Department said Tuesday.

Police had reported that possible human remains were recovered Monday after construction workers discovered them just after 10 a.m. Monday at the vacant home in the 1400 block of Summit Street at 10:12 a.m.

A news release from police on Tuesday did not indicate what type of bones were found.

Police say their investigation is closed.