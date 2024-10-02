Bones found on property of person who ‘confessed’ to killing children, deputies say

Police lights on top of a car. Investigators found bone fragments on the property of a suspect who "confessed" to killing two of their children, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office says. (Photo by Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images)

WHEATFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators on Monday found bone fragments on the property of a suspect who “confessed” to killing two of their children, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says.

The first report of the incident came on Sept. 20.

Deputies say they learned of a person who “confessed” to acquaintances that they “(killed) two of their undocumented children and (burned) their bodies in a backyard firepit” at their home in Wheatfield.

Later that day, investigators found the suspect at a Newton County hotel. The person denied having involvement in the murder, though their cell phones were taken as evidence.

The sheriff’s office says new evidence was then uncovered, which the suspect continued denying having involvement with. It was unclear what the new evidence was, but investigators say at that point, another undocumented child was taken into protective custody by the Department of Child Services.

On Monday morning, multiple investigators from several agencies searched the Wheatfield property with cadaver dogs. During the search, they located partial bone fragments in three separate places.

Deputies say the remains were sent to a specialist in Indianapolis on Tuesday to determine if they were human or animal.

No arrests have been made. Investigators did not specify what “undocumented” meant in terms of the children.

Anyone with information on the investigation was asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 219-866-7334 and ask to speak with a detective.

Wheatfield is a small town in Jasper County about a half-hour south of Valparaiso, two hours northwest of downtown Indianapolis.