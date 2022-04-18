Indiana News

Boy’s body found in eastern Washington County

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are asking for help solving an unsettling mystery.

Troopers say someone on a mushroom hunt on Saturday night found the body of the boy; now, police need to figure out who he was.

The child was in a wooded area in eastern Washington County in the southern part of the state, about a 105-minute drive south of downtown Indianapolis.

Investigators say the boy, who is Black, died sometime within the past week; they are not yet saying how. They say he was between 5 and 8 years old and 4 feet tall with a slim build and a short haircut.

An autopsy was pending, state police said in a news release issued Sunday.

Police ask anyone with information call state police detective Matt Busick in the Sellersburg district at 800-872-6743.