Indiana News

Boy’s body found in Washington County woods was in ‘Las Vegas’ suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The body of boy found Saturday in a wooded area in Washington County was in a suitcase, Indiana State Police revealed Tuesday.

A photo from state police showed the suitcase has an image of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign.

State police said they planned to release more information later Tuesday.

Troopers said on Sunday that someone on a mushroom hunt on Saturday night found the boy’s body. The child was in a wooded area in eastern Washington County in the southern part of the state, about a 105-minute drive south of downtown Indianapolis.

Investigators say the boy, who is Black, died sometime within the past week; they are not yet saying how. They say he was between 5 and 8 years old and 4 feet tall with a slim build and a short haircut.

An autopsy was pending, state police said in a news release issued Sunday.