Brad Chambers steps down as Indiana Secretary of Commerce

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers has resigned at the conclusion of his two-year term. (Provided Photo/Indiana Economic Development Corporation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brad Chambers has resigned as Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday.

Chambers’ two-year term as commerce secretary and leader of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation began in July 2021. He will remain in the role until Aug. 6, according to Holcomb.

During his time as head of the IEDC, Chambers encouraged state lawmakers to establish a Film and Media tax credit, represented Indiana on several overseas economic missions, and helped secure multi-million dollar investments from companies like General Motors and South Korea-based JWA Co. Ltd.

The last two years “have been an incredible journey and even more rewarding than I could’ve imagined,” Chambers says.

“As my two-year commitment comes to a close, I believe we all can say we are proud of what we’ve accomplished these last 24 months,” Chambers said in a release. “While there is more work yet to do, I am proud to depart this chapter of public service, leaving behind an overflowing pipeline of future-focused, high-wage industries.”

Gov. Holcomb says he expects to appoint the next Secretary of Commerce “sometime” after Chambers leaves the role on Aug. 6.