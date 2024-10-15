Braun weighs in on utility’s coal plant conversion ask

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., announces in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 that he will for Indiana governor in 2024. Braun will face Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch for the Republican nomination. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana — the Republican nominee for governor — asked the state’s powerful utility regulator to reject a coal plant’s proposed conversion to natural gas.

In a Thursday letter to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, Braun said he supports an “all of the above” approach to energy, including fossil fuels and renewable energy.

But, he continued, “Indiana needs more energy to support the grid. While new energy will almost certainly need to come from non-coal sources, I am concerned that taking offline legacy sources of energy too quickly will have lasting implications that cannot be reversed.”

The letter was published Friday, as part of the case’s docket.

AES Indiana filed a verified petition in March to transition two units at its Petersburg Generating Station from coal to gas.

Braun acknowledged U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules set limits and deadlines for coal-powered electricity generation. But, those mandates are tied up in court.

“While the final outcome is unknown, if these rules prevail as-written, coal generated plants would not be forced into retirement or co-generation until 2032,” Braun wrote, noting that AES Indiana has started its transition “well in advance.”

He noted that Indiana’s energy demand has grown, and is expected to rise as the state brings power-sucking economic development projects online.

“This project for which AES petitions includes significant ratepayer investment, shutters a working and compliant facility, and does not bring additive energy to the grid,” Braun wrote.

He urged commissioners to deny the conversion, and encouraged collaboration with policymakers to preserve coal’s role — “the most reliable baseload fuel” — while “looking to the future.”

He said a solution would enable Indiana to power future economic development projects while maintaining certainty for electricity customers.

Braun will face Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater in November. Braun’s letter comes after Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita opined that the IURC has the authority to deny early coal plant retirements, and as lawmakers indicate they’re interested in related legal changes.