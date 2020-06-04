Buttigieg among speakers at Indiana Democrats’ virtual convention

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg announces he is ending his campaign to be the Democratic nominee for president during a speech at the Century Center on March 01, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. Buttigieg was declared winner of the Iowa caucus after a confusing vote count but, yesterday finished fourth in the South Carolina primary. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Woody Myers, the Democratic Party candidate for governor, and former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will speak to Indiana Democratic Convention delegates on Thursday.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats will have virtual events. They’ve cast votes by mail. Before the event is over, they will have nominated their attorney general candidate from two hopefuls: state Sen. Karen Tallian of Portage and former Evansville mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel. Both will have speeches during the virtual convention.

Other speakers, some with recorded messages, at the virtual convention will include the party chair, John Zody, and U.S. Rep. Andre Carson of Indianapolis.

The convention will air on WISH-TV starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

On June 18, WISH-TV will air the Indiana Republican Convention beginning at 5:30 p.m. Republicans will nominate one of four hopefuls, including incumbent Attorney General Curtis Hill, to run for his office in November.