Buttigieg, husband attend Jimmy Carter's Sunday school class Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, right, and his husband, Chasten Glezman, left, speak with former President Jimmy Carter Sunday, May 5, 2019 at former President Jimmy Carter's Sunday school class in Plains, Georgia. (AP Photo/Paul Newberry) [ + - ] FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2019, file photo, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, of South Bend, Ind., smiles as he listens to a question during a stop in Raymond, N.H. Buttigieg is expected to make his Democratic run for president official during a rally later Sunday, April 14, in the city where he launched his political career less than a decade ago. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) [ + - ]

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Glezman, have joined the large crowd at former President Jimmy Carter's Sunday school class in Plains, Georgia.

At Carter's invitation Buttigieg stood and read from the Bible as part of the lesson at Maranatha Baptist Church.

Carter told the audience that two other Democratic presidential candidates, Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, had previously attended his classes.

Carter said he knew Buttigieg from working on a Habitat for Humanity project in Indiana where the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, volunteered.

Many in the class greeted Buttigieg and took photos with him before Carter arrived in the sanctuary and took a seat in the front to teach.