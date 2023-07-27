Canned Cherry ShakeUp cocktail coming to Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hi & Mighty Distillery is mixing things up by offering a canned cocktail version of the classic Cherry ShakeUp at this year’s Indiana State Fair, which starts Friday.

Distillery owners, Dan and Jamie Fahrner, joined “Daybreak” to talk about the drink and their partnership with Ball State University.

Ball State reached out to them late in 2022 to ask if they might be interested in creating a licensed cocktail drink together.

“We worked with their athletics team to come up with a flavor and cherry was a natural,” Dan Fahrner said. “We wanted to do the whole ‘chirp chirp’ concept. It turned out awesome.”

Ball State students in 2004 adopted “Chirp! Chirp!” as a school chant to cheer on teams during sporting events.

The drink is made with natural ingredients, is gluten free, and made with gin.