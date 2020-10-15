Canning supplies’ shortage hits Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a problem sweeping across central Indiana, and because of it, Hoosiers might see a difference in their own kitchen cabinets.

Take a stroll down the aisle of your local hardware store and you might notice something about canning supplies.

“That we can’t get any! We try every week to get some on our order, and obviously with no success,” said Lindy Miller, with Sullivan Hardware & Garden in Indianapolis.

Marwin is a representative with freshpreserving.com, a home canning site run by the makers of Ball and Kerr jars.

“We regret to inform you that the Ball® and Kerr® Lids are currently unavailable. We are aware that there is a shortage of jars and lids now. Due to the pandemic situation, we have limited manpower and supply to produce as many products as we can. But we can assure that we are still making them,” said Marwin.

They’re feeling the shortage at Sullivan Hardware & Garden in Indianapolis.

“There were so many people this year that stayed home during the first part of the epidemic, and I think people really wanted to have a garden this year to have some activities at home with their children. I think there was just a lot of new gardeners this year that really caused the shortage to come on us really quickly,” said Miller.

Because so many people have had gardens, people now have a lot more homegrown produce they want to preserve. So, the canning process is important in order to keep their food so they can enjoy it at a later date.

Miller explained that they’re seeing a roughly 50% increase in canning supply sales. Some hot sellers, she says, are quart canning jars, as well as rings and lids.

Across town, at Central Ace Hardware, the canning section usually has more supplies on the shelves.

“We’ve been having a very hard time getting it from our warehouse. Our warehouse is completely sold out, and from any other warehouses that we can get, we can’t get anything from any of them, either,” said Amanda Garza, the assistant manager at Central Ace Hardware.

Garza said they’ve got canning supplies coming in from different states to help stock their shelves.

“Usually once we get it on the shelf, it’s gone within the week, mostly,” said Garza.

Late Wednesday evening a Newell Brands spokesperson sent News 8 the following statement:

“Consumers staying home over the last few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in shifts in demand for food storage containers like Ball® canning jars and lids. During the pandemic, many consumers discovered canning for the first time, and we are thrilled they are turning to Ball brand products for fresh preserving. As more consumers prepare their meals at home, Ball brand canning products and the entire canning industry have experienced an unprecedented demand. The demand has resulted in supply constraints, extended lead times and recently limited product availability at stores and online. We’re grateful for our consumers’ enthusiasm for Ball brand canning products and appreciate their patience as we work rapidly to solve for the supply constraints. We have increased glass production, found additional lid manufacturers and expanded our pack out locations to replenish stock as quickly as possible. We have provided consumers a list of select authorized retailers where they can purchase our products online or in-store.“

If you can’t find canning supplies around town, Lindy Miller has a few suggestions. She said consider co-ops, rural farm-type stores, or search online for canning supplies.