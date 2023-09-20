Car accidentally crashes into Kokomo bank

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A car accidentally crashed into a Kokomo bank Wednesday morning, leaving a considerable amount of damage, police say.

At 9:18 a.m., the Kokomo Police Department responded to Solidarity Community Credit Union, 214 South Dixon Road, on a report of a vehicle that drove into the building.

Officers arrived and discovered a silver Chrysler had driven through the front doors of the building, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The driver told police he accidentally pressed on the accelerator, believing he was pressing his brakes, which caused the car to accelerate over the curb and crash inside the building.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

Police say employees and customers were inside the bank during the incident, but no injuries were reported.