Indiana News

Car driver dies after crash with school bus in northwest Indiana

The Union Volunteer Fire Department was called about 10:45 a.m. April 4, 2022, to the crash of a school bus and a car at the rural intersection of Porter County roads 450 North and 650 West., near Wheeler, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Union Volunteer Fire Department)

WHEELER, Ind. (WISH) — A car driver died in a crash with a school bus on Monday morning in northwest Indiana, rescue crews say.

The Union Volunteer Fire Department was called about 10:45 a.m. Monday to the crash of a school bus and a car at the rural intersection of Porter County roads 450 North and 650 West. That’s about a mile east of the western border of Hobart.

The department says the car driver died at the scene, and the bus driver was not injured. A social media post by the department did not mention any passengers in either vehicle. Neither driver was named in the post.

Photos of the scene showed the car and bus ended up in a harvested cornfield next to the intersection. The bus was from the Union Township School Corp.