Indiana News

Car slides through standing water; crash on I-94 injures Indiana trooper

PORTAGE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana trooper was hurt Monday afternoon while investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-94 in northwestern Indiana, the state police say.

Indiana Department of Transportation cameras captured the scene of the crash that happened just after 1:20 p.m. CDT Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-94, just east of the State Road 249 interchange.

State police say in a news release that a black 2021 Kia car and semitractor-trailer struck Trooper Jeff Council while he was in his car.

The Kia driver, John P. Lopez, 37, from Lisle, Illinois, had lost control when driving through standing water, causing the semitruck to jackknife in the confusion and hit the Dodge Charger that Council was in.

Buttar Sandeep Singh, 44, of Georgetown, Ontario, was driving the semitruck.

A 2009 Nissan Frontier pickup, driven by Don Bell, 74, from Anchorage, Alaska, was also hit by the semitruck.

Police say the collisions caused severe damage to the police car, and Council was taken to hospital for treatment. The release did not give Council’s condition.

The drivers of the semi, the Kia and the Frontier were not hurt.