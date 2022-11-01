Indiana News

Cargo train hits, kills Portage man in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Portage man was hit and killed Monday afternoon by a cargo train in Crawfordsville.

Just after 4:30 p.m., a cargo train was traveling northbound, past the intersection of U.S. 136, and was near the Amtrak station. That’s just east of Lafayette Road.

The train’s conductor noticed Christopher Albright, 57, walking on the tracks. The conductor blew the train’s horn and made an emergency stop, but Albright was still hit.

Albright was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The Crawfordsville Police Department, CSX, and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident. If anyone has information, they can call the Columbus Police Department at 765-362-3762.