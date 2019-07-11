Carjacking suspect hits police vehicle, kills K-9

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – The Whitley County community will gather to mourn and honor a fallen sheriff’s office K-9 next week.

K-9 Cas died in the line of duty Wednesday after a suspect fleeing police crashed into the police charger she was sitting in, causing it to burst into flames.

The sheriff’s office said her handler, Officer Gary Archbold, had deployed stop sticks at the intersection of U.S. 30 and C.R. 450 West to bring the chase to an end, but the suspect drove across both eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 and into the crossover where Archbold’s cruiser was parked with K-9 Cas inside.

The sheriff’s office said K-9 Cas was trapped in the cruiser and died at the scene. Archbold was not hurt.

A Whitley County Sheriff’s Office charger was parked on the Whitley County Courthouse lawn in memory of Cas. The car’s windshield was covered with a black cloth bearing her name.

Several people had already left flowers and dog toys on the car by early Thursday morning. Some of the toys had personal messages written on them to honor Cas’s service and sacrifice.

K-9 Cas joined the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office in April 2017. She served with the sheriff’s office and the Columbia City Police Office.

“K9 Cas’s service directly attributed to the betterment and safety of the Whitley County community,” the sheriff’s offie said Thursday.

A memorial service to honor K-9 Cas will be held July 17 at 10 a.m. at the First Church of God, 1200 W. Depoy Drive in Columbia City. It will be open to the public.

Memorial donations can be made in Cas’s name to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office K9 Fund, 101 Market St., Columbia City, IN 46725.