Cass County crash leaves some injured, 1 dead

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A two-vehicle crash Friday caused some passengers to be injured and the death of a woman, according to the Indiana State Police.

A woman from Royal Center Indiana died in a fatal crash that happened Friday at 1:55 p.m. on U.S. 35 at Cass County Road 475 North, ISP says.

According to police, Curtis Burke, 48, from Royal Center was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero southbound on U.S. 35 near Cass County Road 475 North.

ISP says the Oldsmobile attempted to turn eastbound onto County Road 475 North, but pulled into the path of a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe was Megan Swisher, 32, from Galveston Indiana according to police.

ISP confirms that both vehicles collided and came to rest in a wood line northeast of the intersection.

Curtis and a passenger Anna Davidson, 53, from Royal Center were flown from the crash by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital, police say.

Davidson died from injuries resulting from the crash, according to police.

ISP says that Curtis was in critical condition.

Swisher and two juvenile passengers in the Chevrolet Tahoe were taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.

ISP confirms this crash is still under investigation.

Police say that the use of alcohol and narcotics were not a contributor to the crash.