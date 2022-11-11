Indiana News

Cause of fire that killed Twin Lakes high schooler & mother, ruled ‘undetermined’

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — The official cause of a house fire that killed a high school junior and her mother has officially been ruled “undetermined.”

The house fire happened in February and took the lives of a Twin Lakes High School junior, 17-year-old Mya Thompson, and her mother, Stephanie Thompson.

Firefighters did investigate the scene however, they were unable to find the exact cause of the fire.

David Hosick, the director of public affairs for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said in a statement, “The scene was thoroughly examined by our investigators as well as investigators and engineers from the ATF; however, due to the house being a total loss no definitive origin and cause could be identified.”