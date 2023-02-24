Indiana News

Cause of huge October Evansville warehouse fire listed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An October fire that left an Evansville warehouse and neighboring buildings in ruins began on the third floor of the warehouse after someone started it to keep warm, firefighters said.

The fire began around 4:40 a.m. on Oct. 17 and the Evansville Fire Department spent several days at the scene before the fire was completely extinguished. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze.

No charges will be filed against the occupants of the warehouse at the time, police said.

“Although the individuals were not supposed to be inside, there was no malicious intent to cause the fire and burn down the building,” Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department said.

The warehouse area was once the site of Hercules Buggy Works.

Two and a half months later, on Dec. 31, another large Evansville warehouse caught fire. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that fire had an electrical cause.