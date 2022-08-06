Indiana News

CDC: 68 monkeypox cases in Indiana, 7,510 in US

A vial of monkeypox vaccine is shown Aug. 4, 2022, at IU Health Methodist Medical Tower in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomery)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that Indiana has 68 monkeypox cases.

There were 7,510 cases in the United States.

Indiana Department of Health is distributing vaccinations through a web survey page.

Monkeypox cases usually begin with fever, headaches, chills, and body aches from five to 21 days after exposure. Within one to three days after symptoms begin, the patient develops a rash. The illness lasts from two to four weeks. Patients are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off.

More information regarding monkeypox can be found on the CDC’s website.