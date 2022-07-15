Indiana News

CDC confirms 16 monkeypox cases in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday that there are 16 total monkeypox cases in Indiana, and 1,470 cases nationwide.

Monkeypox cases usually begin with fever, headaches, chills, and body aches from five to 21 days after exposure. Within one to three days after symptoms begin, the patient develops a rash. The illness lasts from two to four weeks. Patients are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off.

Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV’s medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, tweeted Friday that the outbreak of monkeypox will “get worse before it gets better.”

More information regarding monkeypox can be found on the CDC’s website.