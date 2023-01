Indiana News

CDC drops Indiana to minimal flu spread as state reports 7 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health reported seven new flu deaths. There has been a total of 163 flu deaths for this season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped Indiana to minimal flu risk for the first time this flu season.

(Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Health.)

