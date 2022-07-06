Indiana News

CDC shows 5 cases of monkeypox in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CDC now lists five confirmed cases of monkeypox in Indiana.

The first case of monkeypox in Indiana was identified June 18.

Monkeypox cases usually begin with fever, headaches, chills, and body aches about 5 to 21 days after exposure.

Within one to three days after symptoms begin, the patient develops a rash. The illness lasts from two to four weeks.

Patients are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off.

More information regarding monkeypox can be found on the CDC’s website.