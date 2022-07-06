Indiana News

CDC shows 5 cases of monkeypox in Indiana

(WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CDC now lists five confirmed cases of monkeypox in Indiana.

The first case of monkeypox in Indiana was identified June 18.

Monkeypox cases usually begin with fever, headaches, chills, and body aches about 5 to 21 days after exposure.

Within one to three days after symptoms begin, the patient develops a rash. The illness lasts from two to four weeks.

Patients are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off.

More information regarding monkeypox can be found on the CDC’s website.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Operation North Star nets more than 60 arrests in Indianapolis

Local /

Indy man faces life in prison after admitting to 2020 murder of U.S. postal worker

Crime Watch 8 /

Docs: Police say South American crime group targeting Asian business owners

Local /

PROPER ETIQUETTE with “A Cut Above Catering’s” Chef Amy

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.