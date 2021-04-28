Indiana News

Charges filed after Dubois County crash in October killed woman on lawnmower

PORTERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The driver involved in an October crash that killed a woman riding her lawnmower will face charges, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

Joann Voelkel, 62, of Otwell, is facing one count of reckless driving.

On Oct. 16, Voelkel was driving west on Dubois County Road 675 North west of Portersville Road when her Chrysler crashed into a lawnmower driven by 60-year-old Ruth Meyer. Meyer died at the scene.

Police say Voelkel crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane and hit Meyer, who was entering the road. The preliminary investigation concluded alcohol nor drugs contributed to the crash.

No other information has been provided surrounding the circumstances of the crash. Court documents, marked confidential by the prosecutor, for the case were not available Tuesday, according to the Dubois County clerk. News 8 was unable to reach the prosecutor on Tuesday for an explanation.

Portersville is an unincorporated community about 80 miles southwest of Indianapolis.