Indiana News

Charges filed against man accused of shooting Gary officer

A car of the Gary Police Department. (Image Provided/Gary Police Department via Facebook)

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man accused of shooting a Gary police detective with felony attempted murder and other counts.

Lake Superior Court records show 22-year-old Kameron Cooks of Gary also is charged with aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Cooks hasn’t made a court appearance yet, and it’s not clear whether he has an attorney.

Sgt. William Fazekas was shot Monday after following a vehicle he saw driving recklessly in Gary.

When the vehicle came to a stop, Fazekas activated his lights and left his vehicle and police say he “was ambushed by a barrage of gunfire.” Cooks was arrested later Monday.