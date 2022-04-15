Indiana News

Chicago man gets 105 years in fatal shooting of girl, 14

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back.

Thirty-six-year-old Deonlashawn Simmons was sentenced Thursday in the September 2019 killing of Takaylah Tribitt.

The Chicago girl’s body was found facedown with her hands bound behind her back with cords.

She was a runaway who met Simmons at a birthday party five days before her body was discovered.

A jury convicted Simmons of murder in March and he subsequently admitted to firearm and habitual offender enhancements.

He has maintained his innocence and said Thursday he would appeal.